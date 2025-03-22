Head to Head Survey: Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX) & Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) and Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sony Group and Silynxcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Silynxcom 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sony Group currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Sony Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sony Group is more favorable than Silynxcom.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Group $13,807.79 billion 0.01 $6.70 billion $1.23 20.53 Silynxcom $9.89 million 1.34 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sony Group and Silynxcom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Silynxcom.

Profitability

This table compares Sony Group and Silynxcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Group 8.21% 14.10% 3.27% Silynxcom N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sony Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silynxcom has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sony Group beats Silynxcom on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operation of television networks and direct-to-consumer streaming services; operates a visual effects and animation unit; and manages a studio facility. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, as well as compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; recording media, and storage media products; and life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Silynxcom

(Get Free Report)

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.