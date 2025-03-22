Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $234.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.41. Herc has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. Analysts predict that Herc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Herc by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

