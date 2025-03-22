HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

