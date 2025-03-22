HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 30,846 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,846 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August by 2,210.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 2,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,140 shares in the last quarter.

BATS KAUG opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

The Innovator US Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (KAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

