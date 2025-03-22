HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 373 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFIV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $638,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 89,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

