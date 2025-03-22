HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

