HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

