HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MARA by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 217,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MARA by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,963 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in MARA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 624,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MARA

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MARA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

MARA Stock Performance

MARA opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

