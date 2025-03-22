HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 30,706 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 242.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

View Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.