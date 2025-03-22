HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after buying an additional 4,512,560 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.04. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

