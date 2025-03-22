HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

