HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $167.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $136.84 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $475.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.27.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

