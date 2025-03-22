HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Inari Medical worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,451,543.89. This trade represents a 45.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

