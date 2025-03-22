HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 935 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

