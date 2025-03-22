HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,362 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Portland General Electric worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

