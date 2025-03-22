Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMS opened at $34.77 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,298.62. The trade was a 56.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,015,547 shares of company stock valued at $36,146,450. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

