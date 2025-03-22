Hoge Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,969 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,059,000. Rogco LP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 15,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 21,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 451,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

