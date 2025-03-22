i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IAUX. Cibc World Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold

Shares of NYSE:IAUX opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51,493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 490.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.