i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.55.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

i-80 Gold Company Profile

Shares of IAU opened at C$1.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.79. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.09.

(Get Free Report

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.