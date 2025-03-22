Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE IRT opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 94,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 140.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 101,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.