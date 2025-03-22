Insmed’s (INSM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Insmed has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,578.36. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,885,606.40. This trade represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,992,528. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insmed by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after buying an additional 2,463,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insmed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,704,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,113,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Insmed by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,357,000 after acquiring an additional 593,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,243,000 after acquiring an additional 273,759 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

