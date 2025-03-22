International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.04. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum purchased 1,152,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $553,003.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,765,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,522.56. This represents a 4.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
