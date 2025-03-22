iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (IBGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2054 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2054. The fund will terminate in December 2054. IBGK was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.