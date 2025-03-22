J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.78. 41,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 96,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

J-Long Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

