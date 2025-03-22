JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $105.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHAK. UBS Group raised their target price on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

