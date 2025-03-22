KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Get Camping World alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Camping World has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner bought 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 39,396 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $3,605,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.