Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.83). 122,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 71,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -118.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.44. The company has a market capitalization of £38.72 million, a P/E ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

