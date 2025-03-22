Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $12.17 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 56.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.