KLCM Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 25.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $220,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

