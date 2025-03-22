Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook of XOMA FY2025 Earnings

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for XOMA in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for XOMA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XOMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

XOMA stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. XOMA has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 156,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in XOMA by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at XOMA

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $13,069,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

