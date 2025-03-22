Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 12,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 28,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.
Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
