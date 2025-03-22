Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 12,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 28,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

About Lesaka Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.