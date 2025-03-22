Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.73.
LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $38.50 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
NASDAQ LI opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.12.
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
