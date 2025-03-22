Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In other Life360 news, Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $1,085,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,627.92. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $128,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,976.42. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,549.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,876,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the third quarter worth about $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 295.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life360 stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $52.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

