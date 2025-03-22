Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $209.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $201.97 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,047,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,732,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,895,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,164,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $131,579,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.