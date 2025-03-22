Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Stock Price Up 30.5% – What’s Next?

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) shares rose 30.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 52,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Trading Up 30.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.
About Maxpro Capital Acquisition
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.
