McEwen Mining’s (MUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 8.2 %

NYSE MUX opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $405.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. On average, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,003,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

