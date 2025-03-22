MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MeridianLink

MeridianLink Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

Shares of MLNK opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.01. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.