Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Tigress Financial Analyst Says

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $550.00 to $595.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.07% from the stock’s current price.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $391.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $376.91 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,399,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 389.2% during the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.