MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Now Covered by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.69. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

