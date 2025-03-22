Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

