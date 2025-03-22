Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.16.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $185.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 41.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 364.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

