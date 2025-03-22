National Bank Financial Forecasts K92 Mining FY2025 Earnings

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

K92 Mining Price Performance

K92 Mining stock opened at C$11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.11.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

