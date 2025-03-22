National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:LAR FY2027 Earnings

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

TSE LAR opened at C$3.34 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$3.98.

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

