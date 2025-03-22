National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

National Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in National Bank during the third quarter worth $202,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 17.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 115.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 359.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

