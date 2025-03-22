National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.