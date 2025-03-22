nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 312.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in nCino were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,050,685. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.64, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

