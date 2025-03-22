NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

