NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44. NICE has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Avion Wealth bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in NICE by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

