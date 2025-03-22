NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 416,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.