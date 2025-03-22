Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 3,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

